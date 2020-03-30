Pure CSS Galley Carousel with Keypress?

Hi I have a pure css carousel lightbox which is working fine.

However, I would like to do three things:

-when i press ESC it simulates clicking the close button;

-when pressing left and right it simulates clicking the left/right button; and,

-when i click off the image, the lightbox closes.

Ideally it would be great if this can be done in pure css.

Here is a fiddle.

(If not, willing to accept jquery :P)

Here is what I have:

HTML

<span class="feature_category active" id="A"> <div class="feature_box_wrapper"><a href="#groys1">Link</a></div> <div class="feature_box_wrapper"><a href="#groys2">Link</a></div> <div class="feature_box_wrapper"><a href="#groys3">Link</a></div> <div class="feature_box_wrapper"><a href="#groys4">Link</a></div> <div class="feature_box_wrapper"><a href="#groys5">Link</a></div> </span> <div class="lightbox"> <!-- Groys --> <div class="lightbox__slide" id="groys1"> <a href="#_" class="btn btn--close"></a> <a href="#groys5" class="btn btn--left"></a> <a href="#groys2" class="btn btn--right"></a> <img src="https://picsum.photos/seed/picsum/800/450" alt="Screenshot of your site"> </div> <div class="lightbox__slide" id="groys2"> <a href="#_" class="btn btn--close"></a> <a href="#groys1" class="btn btn--left"></a> <a href="#groys3" class="btn btn--right"></a> <img src="https://picsum.photos/seed/picsum/800/450" alt="Screenshot of your site"> </div> <div class="lightbox__slide" id="groys3"> <a href="#_" class="btn btn--close"></a> <a href="#groys2" class="btn btn--left"></a> <a href="#groys4" class="btn btn--right"></a> <img src="https://picsum.photos/seed/picsum/800/450" alt="Screenshot of your site"> </div> <div class="lightbox__slide" id="groys4"> <a href="#_" class="btn btn--close"></a> <a href="#groys3" class="btn btn--left"></a> <a href="#groys5" class="btn btn--right"></a> <img src="https://picsum.photos/seed/picsum/800/450" alt="Screenshot of your site"> </div> <div class="lightbox__slide" id="groys5"> <a href="#_" class="btn btn--close"></a> <a href="#groys4" class="btn btn--left"></a> <a href="#groys1" class="btn btn--right"></a> <img src="https://picsum.photos/seed/picsum/800/450" alt="Screenshot of your site"> </div> <div class="lightbox__bg"></div><!-- Close --> </div><!-- Close Lightbox -->

CSS