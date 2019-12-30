Pure CSS Galley Carousel with Keypress?

Hi I have a pure css carousel lightbox which is working fine.
However, I would like to do three things:
-when i press ESC it simulates clicking the close button;
-when pressing left and right it simulates clicking the left/right button; and,
-when i click off the image, the lightbox closes.
Ideally it would be great if this can be done in pure css.
Here is a fiddle.
(If not, willing to accept jquery :P)
Here is what I have:
HTML
<span class="feature_category active" id="A">
<div class="feature_box_wrapper"><a href="#groys1">Link</a></div>
<div class="feature_box_wrapper"><a href="#groys2">Link</a></div>
<div class="feature_box_wrapper"><a href="#groys3">Link</a></div>
<div class="feature_box_wrapper"><a href="#groys4">Link</a></div>
<div class="feature_box_wrapper"><a href="#groys5">Link</a></div>
</span>
<div class="lightbox">
<!-- Groys -->
<div class="lightbox__slide" id="groys1">
<a href="#_" class="btn btn--close"></a>
<a href="#groys5" class="btn btn--left"></a>
<a href="#groys2" class="btn btn--right"></a>
<img src="https://picsum.photos/seed/picsum/800/450" alt="Screenshot of your site">
</div>
<div class="lightbox__slide" id="groys2">
<a href="#_" class="btn btn--close"></a>
<a href="#groys1" class="btn btn--left"></a>
<a href="#groys3" class="btn btn--right"></a>
<img src="https://picsum.photos/seed/picsum/800/450" alt="Screenshot of your site">
</div>
<div class="lightbox__slide" id="groys3">
<a href="#_" class="btn btn--close"></a>
<a href="#groys2" class="btn btn--left"></a>
<a href="#groys4" class="btn btn--right"></a>
<img src="https://picsum.photos/seed/picsum/800/450" alt="Screenshot of your site">
</div>
<div class="lightbox__slide" id="groys4">
<a href="#_" class="btn btn--close"></a>
<a href="#groys3" class="btn btn--left"></a>
<a href="#groys5" class="btn btn--right"></a>
<img src="https://picsum.photos/seed/picsum/800/450" alt="Screenshot of your site">
</div>
<div class="lightbox__slide" id="groys5">
<a href="#_" class="btn btn--close"></a>
<a href="#groys4" class="btn btn--left"></a>
<a href="#groys1" class="btn btn--right"></a>
<img src="https://picsum.photos/seed/picsum/800/450" alt="Screenshot of your site">
</div>
<div class="lightbox__bg"></div><!-- Close -->
</div><!-- Close Lightbox -->
CSS
.lightbox__slide img {
position: absolute;
z-index: 30;
max-width: 90%;
max-height: 80%;
top: 50%;
left: 50%;
transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
animation-name: hide;
animation-duration: 0.5s;
animation-iteration-count: 1;
animation-direction: linear;
animation-fill-mode: forwards;
}
.lightbox__slide:target .btn {
display: block;
}
.lightbox__slide:target img {
opacity: 0;
animation-name: show;
animation-duration: 0.5s;
animation-iteration-count: 1;
animation-direction: linear;
animation-fill-mode: forwards;
}
.lightbox__slide:target~.lightbox__bg {
position: relative;
background: white;
opacity: 0.6;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
z-index: 1;
}
@-webkit-keyframes show {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
@-webkit-keyframes hide {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
opacity: 0;
}
}
.btn {
position: absolute;
z-index: 20;
display: none;
transition: all 0.2s;
width: 40px;
height: 40px;
margin: -20px 0 0 -20px;
text-align: center;
line-height: 40px;
text-decoration: none;
color: black;
}
.btn:hover {
background: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8);
}
.btn--close {
top: 40px;
right: 20px;
}
.btn--close:after {
content: '\2715';
}
.btn--left {
top: 50%;
left: 40px;
}
.btn--left:after {
content: '⯇';
}
.btn--right {
top: 50%;
right: 20px;
}
.btn--right:after {
content: '⯈';
}