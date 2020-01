Hello Friends,

Please have a look at this 2 second video:



You’ll see their SUPERCELL logo with a quick glow behind.

I have tried to achieve something similar here:

https://codepen.io/ptim123/pen/OJJyYbr

But the “pulse” div will leave a little black hole in the effect, and I need it there to get the border-radius.

Any suggestions on how to fix this? Also is it a good idea like I have done to put the pulse in a seperate div?