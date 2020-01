Hi there,

I am trying to add a pulsating circle behind an icon, but not sure the best way to achieve this.

This is the fiddle I have with a heart icon:

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/pn4869wb/1/

and this is what I am trying to achieve:



I’ve tried adding the code from that pen, but its sticking an oval in the middle of the page.

Can anyone help me add a pulse behind the icon?

Thanks!