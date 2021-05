I need to pull out some stuff from a javascript object. It looks like such:

{ "0": {}, "length": 1, "prevObject": { "0": {}, "context": {}, "length": 1 }, "context": {}, "selector": ".rsCaption" }

trying to set theCaption = caption.0 gives me an error of “Uncaught SyntaxError: unexpected token: numeric literal”

How do I pull out that object in the “0” position?