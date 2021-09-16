Pulling in content from other site?

Scenario: Suppose I have a local news site, and a local real estate site; both Wordpress.

The real estate site pulls in listings from through an API which updates every few hours.

I would like to pull in, say 10 of the newest listings from the real estate site, and display them on the other site. I’d update that “list” something like a couple times per day (add something to the chron?)?

Basically I want to parse a specific page on another site to find a specific ul (that has the listings), then create another ul on the other site to display on the site. The data would be more or less the same.

I’m not expecting anybody to write the code for me, but supposed I want to do something like that, what would be the best way to go about it?

The real estate listings on the real estate site are displayed in a ul like below: