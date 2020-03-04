Pulling * from multiple, identically structured tables

your second query –

schwim: schwim: SELECT * FROM commercial, motorcycles, muscleandclassics, supercars, truckandsuvs, vehicles

is a humoungous cross join (also known as cartesian product)

what you’re looking for is a union query

SELECT * FROM commercial UNION ALL SELECT * FROM motorcycles UNION ALL SELECT * FROM muscleandclassics UNION ALL SELECT * FROM supercars UNION ALL SELECT * FROM truckandsuvs UNION ALL SELECT * FROM vehicles

using the dreaded, evil “select star” will work only if all tables do indeed have exactly the same structure

i will leave it to someone else to let you know that these shouldn’t be separate tables at all