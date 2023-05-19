Pulling Data from database using PDO

Dear All,
I am trying to pull data from the database using PDO, is the code below safe from an attack or do I need to bind anything? If I need to bind anything, please help me write the correct code because all the videos that I bought on e-commerce used mysqli and it is the procedural way without validating anything in the name of keeping things simple.

    function productsInProductCategories() { 
    global $connection;   
   
    if(isset($_GET['p_cat'])){

        $p_cat_id = $_GET['p_cat'];

        $get_p_cat = "SELECT * FROM product_categories WHERE p_cat_id='$p_cat_id'";

        $run_p_cat = $connection->query($get_p_cat);

        $row_p_cat = $run_p_cat->fetch();

        $p_cat_title = $row_p_cat['p_cat_title'];

        $p_cat_desc = $row_p_cat['p_cat_desc'];

        $get_products = "SELECT * FROM products WHERE p_cat_id='$p_cat_id'";

        $run_products = $connection->query($get_products);

        $count = $run_products->rowCount();

        if($count==0){

            echo "

            <div class='box'>

            <h1> No Product Found In This Product Category </h1>

            </div>

            ";

        }else{

            echo "

            <div class='box'>

            <h1>$p_cat_title</h1>

            <p>$p_cat_desc</p>

            </div>

            ";

        }

        while($row_products = $run_products->fetch()){

            $pro_id = $row_products['product_id'];

            $pro_title = $row_products['product_title'];

            $pro_price = $row_products['product_price'];

            $pro_img1 = $row_products['product_img1'];

            echo "
                <div class='col-md-4 col-sm-6 single'>
                    <div class='product'>
                        <a href='details.php?pro_id=$pro_id'>
                        <img
                            src='admin_area/product_images/$pro_img1'
                            class='img-fluid'
                        />
                        </a>

                        <div class='text'>
                        <h3><a href='details.php?pro_id=$pro_id'>$pro_title</a></h3>

                        <p class='price'>$$pro_price</p>

                        <p class='buttons'>
                            <a href='details.php?pro_id=$pro_id' class='btn btn-outline-primary'>View details</a>

                            <a href='details.php?pro_id=$pro_id' class='btn btn-primary'>
                            <i class='fa fa-shopping-cart'></i> Add to cart
                            </a>
                        </p>
                        </div>
                    </div>
                </div>
            
            ";

        }


    }
}

Please, help me with the code that will work instead of just suggesting what to do, it will help me write the code faster and also make it more clearer.

First thing is you need to be using prepared statements.

This is often quoted as a good source for learning PDO :

