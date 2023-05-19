Pulling Data from database using PDO

Dear All,

I am trying to pull data from the database using PDO, is the code below safe from an attack or do I need to bind anything? If I need to bind anything, please help me write the correct code because all the videos that I bought on e-commerce used mysqli and it is the procedural way without validating anything in the name of keeping things simple.

function productsInProductCategories() { global $connection; if(isset($_GET['p_cat'])){ $p_cat_id = $_GET['p_cat']; $get_p_cat = "SELECT * FROM product_categories WHERE p_cat_id='$p_cat_id'"; $run_p_cat = $connection->query($get_p_cat); $row_p_cat = $run_p_cat->fetch(); $p_cat_title = $row_p_cat['p_cat_title']; $p_cat_desc = $row_p_cat['p_cat_desc']; $get_products = "SELECT * FROM products WHERE p_cat_id='$p_cat_id'"; $run_products = $connection->query($get_products); $count = $run_products->rowCount(); if($count==0){ echo " <div class='box'> <h1> No Product Found In This Product Category </h1> </div> "; }else{ echo " <div class='box'> <h1>$p_cat_title</h1> <p>$p_cat_desc</p> </div> "; } while($row_products = $run_products->fetch()){ $pro_id = $row_products['product_id']; $pro_title = $row_products['product_title']; $pro_price = $row_products['product_price']; $pro_img1 = $row_products['product_img1']; echo " <div class='col-md-4 col-sm-6 single'> <div class='product'> <a href='details.php?pro_id=$pro_id'> <img src='admin_area/product_images/$pro_img1' class='img-fluid' /> </a> <div class='text'> <h3><a href='details.php?pro_id=$pro_id'>$pro_title</a></h3> <p class='price'>$$pro_price</p> <p class='buttons'> <a href='details.php?pro_id=$pro_id' class='btn btn-outline-primary'>View details</a> <a href='details.php?pro_id=$pro_id' class='btn btn-primary'> <i class='fa fa-shopping-cart'></i> Add to cart </a> </p> </div> </div> </div> "; } } }

Please, help me with the code that will work instead of just suggesting what to do, it will help me write the code faster and also make it more clearer.