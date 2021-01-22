Pulling Data from Database → Some help needed in understanding

<?php
include 'dbConnection.php';
$sql = "SELECT * FROM students";
$result = $conn->query($sql);
if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
$data = array();
while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {
$data[] = $row;
}
}
// Returning JSON Format
echo json_encode($data);
I understand the while loop very well, but I am facing certain difficulty in understanding one part of a code →
$data = array();
while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {
$data[] = $row;
}
- How is this part operating →
$row = $result->fetch_assoc())
- What about this part →
$data[] = $row;
How should I debug what is going in the causality of logical flow?
w/o echo how come data is published on a PHP page.
or echoing
json_encode can also publish the data.