Pulling Data from Database → Some help needed in understanding

PHP
#1 
<?php 
include 'dbConnection.php';

$sql = "SELECT * FROM students";
$result = $conn->query($sql);
if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
	$data = array();
	while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {
		$data[] = $row;
	}
}


// Returning JSON Format
echo json_encode($data);

I understand the while loop very well, but I am facing certain difficulty in understanding one part of a code →


$data = array();
while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {
$data[] = $row;
}
  1. How is this part operating → $row = $result->fetch_assoc())
  2. What about this part → $data[] = $row;

How should I debug what is going in the causality of logical flow?

w/o echo how come data is published on a PHP page.

or echoing json_encode can also publish the data.

#2

Is it possible that you updated the local file, but somehow missed out on uploading the updated file to the site?

1 Like
#3

Let me check This, but chances are low because I am using sublime SFTP and I have binded key Ctr+s to server upload so the moment I save them I also automatically upload them to the server.

#4

Bit off-topic but you don’t need the loop at all:

$data = $result->fetch_all();
#5

Its not offtopic any insight is helpful for learners like me. Thanks.