Pulling Data from Database → Some help needed in understanding

<?php include 'dbConnection.php'; $sql = "SELECT * FROM students"; $result = $conn->query($sql); if ($result->num_rows > 0) { $data = array(); while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) { $data[] = $row; } } // Returning JSON Format echo json_encode($data);

I understand the while loop very well, but I am facing certain difficulty in understanding one part of a code →

$data = array(); while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) { $data[] = $row; }

How is this part operating → $row = $result->fetch_assoc()) What about this part → $data[] = $row;

How should I debug what is going in the causality of logical flow?

w/o echo how come data is published on a PHP page.