Publishing Content on two domains can be seen as Piracy?

Marketing
Subject: Publish Content on two domains can be seen as Piracy and attract Google penalty? If yes, then which domain can be penalized?

Suppose I have content on my own domain mydomain.com, and I published some 2000 words articles, and then I want to publish the same on my Linkedin Post as a content author.

I have a couple of questions:

  1. Will my blog or domain where I publish it first will be considered as holding pirated content, it was first published on my website or domain?

  2. Will LinkedIn suffers from some Piracy, not legal because it’s my content I am not going to do anything against them because I did it consciously.

  3. If the 2nd site instead of LinkedIn would be some ordinary not so impactful website, in that case, will that website suffer.

Google is a Mammoth so questions concern the Google search engine and the implication they can have on the original website = mydomain.com(Hypothetically chosen domain for discussion).

Google is generally pretty good at working out where an article was first published, so it should recognise your site as the original. However, LinkedIn may be crawled more often, so that may be indexed first and regarded as the original.

As you are posting your own content (and presumably crediting yourself as author) in both places, it is not plagiarism and will not attract any penalty. However, if Google (or other search engine) decides that LinkedIn is the more authoritative site, it may return that higher in the search rankings than your own site, so your own site may lose out, as you are essentially competing with yourself.

The method I use to get my new content indexed is to go into Google Search Console and submit the URL for indexing. There is no guarantee that they will index it straight away, but there is usually a very good chance, so you can be credited as the original author.
I do this not because I’m publishing the content elsewhere, but because other people steal content by copying and publish it on their own sites. I want to ensure my pages appear in search, not the content thief’s.
As I understand it, duplicate content is not so much penalised, but seen as redundant in SERPs, so duplicates are omitted for that reason. Google tries to identify which page is the original source of the content, and favours that page over copies. That is why I try to get new content indexed as soon as published.

I have one more question. There are quotes by those who lived a great life. Many sites such as Brainy Quote have those quotes, and other uncountable sites use the same quote and are listed in Google searches.
What is the demarcation between original and piracy in those cases where no site is the actual owner of those words or pearl of wisdom by those who lived a great life.

Quoting a few lines from a speech or a book, and attributing them to the original author, is accepted common practice.

Republishing entire works without the permission of the copyright owner (where there is one) is not acceptable.

I don’t know that there are any hard-and-fast rules about these things, such as “You may reprint up to X number of words”; it’s simply a case of judgement and common sense.

Question for not directed to legal liabilities or implications, but search engines. There must be some algorithm by which they keep those contents as non-duplicate and do not penalize other sites where it was published later.

As @SamA74 explained earlier, the main issue with duplicate content is that search engines promote what they see as the original source and ignore others. They do not actively penalise (unless the whole site is problematic).

So if you use the same quotation that five hundred other sites have used, you’re unlikely to show up in search results for that quote, but it will not have an adverse impact on your site.

