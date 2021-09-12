Publishing Content on two domains can be seen as Piracy?

Subject: Publish Content on two domains can be seen as Piracy and attract Google penalty? If yes, then which domain can be penalized?

Hello there everyone,

Suppose I have content on my own domain mydomain.com , and I published some 2000 words articles, and then I want to publish the same on my Linkedin Post as a content author.

I have a couple of questions:

Will my blog or domain where I publish it first will be considered as holding pirated content, it was first published on my website or domain? Will LinkedIn suffers from some Piracy, not legal because it’s my content I am not going to do anything against them because I did it consciously. If the 2nd site instead of LinkedIn would be some ordinary not so impactful website, in that case, will that website suffer.