Publishing Content on two domains can be seen as Piracy?

Subject: Publish Content on two domains can be seen as Piracy and attract Google penalty? If yes, then which domain can be penalized?
Hello there everyone,
Suppose I have content on my own domain
mydomain.com, and I published some 2000 words articles, and then I want to publish the same on my Linkedin Post as a content author.
I have a couple of questions:
-
Will my blog or domain where I publish it first will be considered as holding pirated content, it was first published on my website or domain?
-
Will LinkedIn suffers from some Piracy, not legal because it’s my content I am not going to do anything against them because I did it consciously.
-
If the 2nd site instead of LinkedIn would be some ordinary not so impactful website, in that case, will that website suffer.
Google is a Mammoth so questions concern the Google search engine and the implication they can have on the original website =
mydomain.com(Hypothetically chosen domain for discussion).