Pseudo full width to header using CSS shadow property

I have used this CSS:
.wshadow {
box-shadow: 1400px 0px 0px #FFFFFF, -1400px 0px 0px #FFFFFF;
}
But I am unable to achieve extended full width white space in the left over margin
I have used this CSS:
.wshadow {
box-shadow: 1400px 0px 0px #FFFFFF, -1400px 0px 0px #FFFFFF;
}
But I am unable to achieve extended full width white space in the left over margin
Hi @codeispoetry
if you want full width then why you have used margin pixel in css.
I can’t see all your code but there are two things that could be wrong.
You may be hiding the overflow on the wrap or your content is smaller than the shadow width. The shadow cannot be wider than your content or it moves away from the content.
Here’s an old example.
For example if your layout is a mx-width of 1190px then you would need to keep the shadow to 1190px.
@media screen and (min-width:1190px){
.wshadow {
box-shadow: 1190px 0px 0px red, -1190px 0px 0px red;
}
}
That will cater for screens that are up to 3 x 1190px wide ( = 3570px wide) which should be most everyone.
Thank you so much.
So we can genralize it like this:
box-shadow: zpx 0px 0px #FFFFFF, -zpx 0px 0px #FFFFFF;
So if we are using max-width: 1200 px in that case z will be
1200px.
The mistake that I was doing was that i was putting maximum width of my screen, which is 1400px in that case.
Analogy: Difference between
percentage and
percentile.
Yes a box shadow cannot be larger than its box or it moves away from the box.
here’s a quick example that makes it clearer.