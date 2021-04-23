Pseudo classes

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: please explain to me where i was confused?

Only you will know that

I’m guessing that you thought the pseudo class :active was something to do with the currently active page item. :active is in fact the moment you click a clickable item like a link with your mouse and that is the point you have activated a link or button to do its job. The moment you release the mouse button the active state of that element is gone but not its action if any is required (such as travelling to a destination).

:active is a fleeting state and is only there to show that something has been actioned (if it has been styled to show differently). It is not persistent and doesn’t carry on to other pages.

To style something persistently you need to use a class to that and people seem to like using the classname of .active when in fact .current would be a better name and avoid this eternal confusion

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: Paul, should i use max-width in my media queries… working from desktop down?

That’s the way I do it because I’m a desktop first kind of guy Historically I coded for desktop nly because there was no mobile so that’s the way I like to work. I also find it much easier to break down a large screen display into a smaller screen than go the other way.

However it doesn’t really matter if you work from mobile first and use min-width media queries to build the desktop version instead if that’s the way you like to work.

In the end its up to you and what you find easiest or fits onto your work flow better. Just try not to mix min and max width media queries together because that makes it to complex (there are rare occasions when you will need both but generally best avoided).

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: also, can i change font weights, or even use bold / italic, on google fonts?

When you download the google fonts you should also download the variations of that font that you are going to use (bold, light, italic). If you don’t download the variations a browser ‘may’ try to add a pseudo bold or italic to the font but it won’t be as nice as the real thing. It may be good enough but best not left to chance.