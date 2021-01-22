Pseudo classes

I want the selected tab to be light green/black text when tabs change (active). And have the non-selected tabs to be dark green/white white text

#2

Can you clarify what you mean? You already have that styling applied to :active anchors, that is anchors while they are being clicked upon.
Or did you want this for a different state, such as the .active actual class, not the pseudo class?

#3

Hello @OBXjuggler,

add

color:black;

to line

.main-nav a:hover {
   background-color: #33ff33;
}
#4

what i am after is the page being viewed light green / black text staying there while the visitor is on that page

ALL other links dark green / white text

say a visitor is on my home page

i want the home page tab to remain light green / black text… … never goes away… stays there consistent

UNTIL say a visitor clicks on Links… now i want Links tab to remain light green / black text… … never goes away… stays there consistent

all other links dark green white text

if its helpful, kindly see www.forallthetime.com or the above codepen

yes… i am FULLY aware it needs tweaking. that will happen!! its sloppy and looks bad i know

but for now i politely ask for the navigation to be resolved

#5

There is an .active class (do not confuse with :active) on each page on the current nav link which you can use as a hook for styling.

Try this:

.main-nav a.active{
background:#33ff33;
color:#000;
}

Is that what you wanted?

#6

please explain to me where i was confused? i not only want the code, but i want to understand it

breakpoints and media queries are next.

Paul, should i use max-width in my media queries… working from desktop down?

also, can i change font weights, or even use bold / italic, on google fonts? i coded just one font from various options… there were other options there…

again, i sincerely thank you!