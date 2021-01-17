Pseudo classes

HTML & CSS
please see

I want the selected tab to be light green/black text when tabs change (active). And have the non-selected tabs to be dark green/white white text

Can you clarify what you mean? You already have that styling applied to :active anchors, that is anchors while they are being clicked upon.
Or did you want this for a different state, such as the .active actual class, not the pseudo class?

Hello @OBXjuggler,

add

color:black;

to line

.main-nav a:hover {
   background-color: #33ff33;
}