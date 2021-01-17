Pseudo classes

please see
I want the selected tab to be light green/black text when tabs change (active). And have the non-selected tabs to be dark green/white white text
help please
if i am an idiot and missed something simple, sorry!
Can you clarify what you mean? You already have that styling applied to
:active anchors, that is anchors while they are being clicked upon.
Or did you want this for a different state, such as the
.active actual class, not the pseudo class?
Hello @OBXjuggler,
add
color:black;
to line
.main-nav a:hover {
background-color: #33ff33;
}