why we should provide different versions of image for different high density screen?

for example, the “srcset” tag provides an image for 1x, 2x, 3x, …

<img src="photo/gallery/tezos@1x.jpg" alt="" srcset="photo/gallery/tezos@1x.jpg 1x, photo/gallery/tezos@2x.jpg 2x, photo/gallery/tezos@3x.jpg 3x" />

can I provide one image with high resolution for all screens?

and then give it a width with a relative unit like rem and allow the browser resize the image itself