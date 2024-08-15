Property not defined error message

JavaScript
here is what I have

I meant your browser console log

oupsss

Finally, your chainId is 43114.

Now change your config.json with that value, i.e from “31337” to “43114”.

And restart.

I changed to 43114 in the config.json file and I get this

Which implies you got past the definition of realEstate and now got to
const totalSupply = await realEstate.totalSupply(), which promptly generated more errors that are specific to that command and would require a knowledge of the library you’re using. I’d suggest clicking on that link in the error message and having a read of whatever help text they give.

on what link?

Did you actually try READING the error message you got in the console before taking a screenshot of it and blindly pasting it onto a forum?