Property not defined error message

here is what I have
I meant your browser console log
1 Like
Finally, your chainId is 43114.
Now change your config.json with that value, i.e from “31337” to “43114”.
And restart.
2 Likes
Which implies you got past the definition of realEstate and now got to
const totalSupply = await realEstate.totalSupply(), which promptly generated more errors that are specific to that command and would require a knowledge of the library you’re using. I’d suggest clicking on that link in the error message and having a read of whatever help text they give.
1 Like
on what link?
Did you actually try READING the error message you got in the console before taking a screenshot of it and blindly pasting it onto a forum?