Property not defined error message

Good evening,
I get an error message that the property “realEstate” is not defined even though it is.

Do you have any idea of ​​the problem?

Thanks to you

import { useEffect, useState } from 'react';
import { ethers } from 'ethers';

// Components
import Navigation from './components/Navigation';
import Search from './components/Search';
import Home from './components/Home';

// ABIs
import RealEstate from './abis/RealEstate.json'
import Escrow from './abis/Escrow.json'

// Config
import config from './config.json';

function App() {
  const [provider, setProvider] = useState(null)
  const [escrow, setEscrow] = useState(null)

  const [account, setAccount] = useState(null)
  const [homes, setHomes] = useState([])

  const loadBlockchainData = async () => {
    const provider = new ethers.providers.Web3Provider(window.ethereum)
    setProvider(provider)

    const network = await provider.getNetwork()

    const realEstate = new ethers.Contract(config[network.chainId].realEstate.address, RealEstate, provider)
    const totalSupply = await realEstate.totalSupply()
    const homes = []

    for (var i = i; i <= totalSupply; i++) {
      const uri = await realEstate.tokenURI(i)
      const response = await fetch(uri)
      const metadata = await response.json()
      homes.push(metadata)
    }
    setHomes(homes)

    const escrow = new ethers.Contract(config[network.chainId].escrow.address, Escrow, provider)
    setEscrow(escrow)

    window.ethereum.on('accountsChanged', async () => {
      const accounts = await window.ethereum.request({ method: 'eth_requestAccounts' });
      const account = ethers.utils.getAddress(accounts[0])
      setAccount(account);
    })
  }

  useEffect(() => {
    loadBlockchainData()
  }, [])

  return (
    <div>

      <Navigation account={account} setAccount={setAccount} />
      <Search />
      <div className='cards__section'>

        <h3>Homes for you</h3>

        <hr />

        <div className='cards'>
          {homes.map((home, index) => (

            <div className='card' key={index}>
              <div className='card__image'>
                <img src={home.image} alt="Home" />
              </div>
              <div className='card__info'>
                <h4>1 ETH</h4>
                <p>
                  <strong>1</strong> bds |
                  <strong>2</strong> ba |
                  <strong>3</strong> sqft
                </p>
                <p>1234 Elm St</p>
              </div>
            </div>

          ))}

        </div>

      </div>

    </div>
  );
}

export default App;