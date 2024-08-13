Property not defined error message

Good evening,
I get an error message that the property “realEstate” is not defined even though it is.
Do you have any idea of the problem?
Thanks to you
import { useEffect, useState } from 'react';
import { ethers } from 'ethers';
// Components
import Navigation from './components/Navigation';
import Search from './components/Search';
import Home from './components/Home';
// ABIs
import RealEstate from './abis/RealEstate.json'
import Escrow from './abis/Escrow.json'
// Config
import config from './config.json';
function App() {
const [provider, setProvider] = useState(null)
const [escrow, setEscrow] = useState(null)
const [account, setAccount] = useState(null)
const [homes, setHomes] = useState([])
const loadBlockchainData = async () => {
const provider = new ethers.providers.Web3Provider(window.ethereum)
setProvider(provider)
const network = await provider.getNetwork()
const realEstate = new ethers.Contract(config[network.chainId].realEstate.address, RealEstate, provider)
const totalSupply = await realEstate.totalSupply()
const homes = []
for (var i = i; i <= totalSupply; i++) {
const uri = await realEstate.tokenURI(i)
const response = await fetch(uri)
const metadata = await response.json()
homes.push(metadata)
}
setHomes(homes)
const escrow = new ethers.Contract(config[network.chainId].escrow.address, Escrow, provider)
setEscrow(escrow)
window.ethereum.on('accountsChanged', async () => {
const accounts = await window.ethereum.request({ method: 'eth_requestAccounts' });
const account = ethers.utils.getAddress(accounts[0])
setAccount(account);
})
}
useEffect(() => {
loadBlockchainData()
}, [])
return (
<div>
<Navigation account={account} setAccount={setAccount} />
<Search />
<div className='cards__section'>
<h3>Homes for you</h3>
<hr />
<div className='cards'>
{homes.map((home, index) => (
<div className='card' key={index}>
<div className='card__image'>
<img src={home.image} alt="Home" />
</div>
<div className='card__info'>
<h4>1 ETH</h4>
<p>
<strong>1</strong> bds |
<strong>2</strong> ba |
<strong>3</strong> sqft
</p>
<p>1234 Elm St</p>
</div>
</div>
))}
</div>
</div>
</div>
);
}
export default App;