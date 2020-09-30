Proper way to do keywords that is best for my website?

First of all, Great picture you’re truly an amazing photographer. Now your question “How to do keyword research?” but before answering that one suggestion please redo your website design. I’d recommend you to read about meta tag and product descriptions similar to e-commerce/product websites. And then try targeting keywords that have good monthly searches.
Whenever I am optimizing my site or my blog, I make sure I have the best keywords. I use Keyword Country to find the most popular and active keywords in my niche.
Once you have a list of popular keywords:
-
Contribute in social networking sites (Post on related wall pages) like Instagram, Facebook, viewbug etc
-
Start a catchy blog on photography tutorials and invite other photographers who write to guest post, this way you can target more keyword resulting in boost in website traffic.
-
Write guest posts for blogs related to your niche
-
Share viral content (images, text, videos etc)
-
Offer valuable information and make your website user-friendly (for repeated traffic)