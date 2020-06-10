Proper way to do keywords that is best for my website?

If you’re referring to the keywords meta tag, then you can forget about it; it isn’t a factor in ranking.

https://webmasters.googleblog.com/2009/09/google-does-not-use-keywords-meta-tag.html

As far as I’m aware, all major search engines take a similar approach.

I would highly recommend that you read and follow Google’s Search Engine Optimization Starter Guide, which will help you ensure you have the important things in place, without wasting time on obsolete items.