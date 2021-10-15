Proper syntax when passing $(this) to a jQuery function?
(I promise!! I have looked at the high volume of responses to this question)
I call aFuncJQ with my
<body onload="aFuncJQ">, yet my doMouseEnter function never is seen?
function aFuncJQ() {
$(document).ready(function () {
$("li").on({
mouseenter: function(evt) {
$(this).doMouseEnter(evt); // bad
doMouseEnter($(this), evt); // good
}
}); // on
}); // $(document).ready(function () {
} // aFuncJQ
// bad
function doMouseEnter(evt) {
var $theLI = $(this);
}
// good
function doMouseEnter($theLI, evt) {
}
