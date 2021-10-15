Proper syntax when passing $(this) to a jQuery function?

(I promise!! I have looked at the high volume of responses to this question)

I call aFuncJQ with my <body onload="aFuncJQ">, yet my doMouseEnter function never is seen?

function aFuncJQ() {

	$(document).ready(function () {
		
		$("li").on({
	
			mouseenter: function(evt) {			
				$(this).doMouseEnter(evt);    // bad
				doMouseEnter($(this), evt);   // good
			}
			
		});   // on

	});   // $(document).ready(function () {

}   // aFuncJQ

// bad
function doMouseEnter(evt) {

	var $theLI = $(this);

}

// good
function doMouseEnter($theLI, evt) {

}

