Proper syntax when passing $(this) to a jQuery function?

(I promise!! I have looked at the high volume of responses to this question)

I call aFuncJQ with my <body onload="aFuncJQ"> , yet my doMouseEnter function never is seen?

function aFuncJQ() { $(document).ready(function () { $("li").on({ mouseenter: function(evt) { $(this).doMouseEnter(evt); // bad doMouseEnter($(this), evt); // good } }); // on }); // $(document).ready(function () { } // aFuncJQ // bad function doMouseEnter(evt) { var $theLI = $(this); } // good function doMouseEnter($theLI, evt) { }

