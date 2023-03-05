Proper navigation code

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: why does p start at the top of the div to begin with?

Because that’s the rules that they follow.

When there is no content between the top of the p and the top of the div the they collapse into one margin only. That’s the rules. You don’t need to question ‘why’ but just understand that’s what they do (in most circumstances).

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: dont get this concept

You don’t have to get it as such but just understand that if you have a structure like this.

<div> <p>Stuff</p> </div>

div,p {margin-top:20px;}

There will only be one margin applied (assuming no padding or borders or content between) and it will collapse from the inner to the outer effectively moving the outer div along with all inside. There will be no margin on the p element because it has collapsed on to the div element.

Here’s a codepen example again showing this behaviour for multiple nested divs.

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: now back to my project… do i know enough to solve my above issue?

I already gave you the solution to the issue that triggered these series of posts.

Take a long hard look at this visual and interactive article on margin-collapse. It actually allows you to hover the elements and the margins are revealed. It covers all aspects of margin collapse but the nested element margin collapse is mentioned in this section of the article.

All the answers are explained in that article so you really have to study it and learn.