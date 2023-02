PaulOB: PaulOB: On a site like yours one style sheet will probably suffice.

good to know, thanks!

PaulOB: PaulOB: Just use one style sheet with all your sites styles enclosed and then it’s cached for all pages and you don’t have to load multiple style sheets. You work on the one style sheet only.

such as a style.css

nav and footer are the same, to some extent… for examle my active per specific link is unique to that link in the nav

please tell me if i have that right… nav and footer? am i missing something?

the main content is specific… so i need style sheet there, yes?

PaulOB: PaulOB: If the style sheet starts getting too large then you can create a separate style sheet for specific pages but only include the unique styles and not any of the common styles.

yes, sir, i will include the unique (good word to use here!)styles in its own stylesheet

and not code any common code in that styelsheet

ok!

am i at least making progess here