Proper navigation code

I don’t use VS code but there’s a SO question here about the same thing.
first, many thanks to PaulOB
he pointed me in the right direction
BINGO!
VSCode is adding space and slash in ending tag of html code, how can I disable it?
Found the solution, Prettier was the problem. What I wanted is to
get rid of unnecessary slashes in HTML files, but leave auto formatting on other files like js, python…
What I did was…
- Go to setting (cmd + ,)
- search prettier
- on Disable Languages section add “html” (without double quote)
problem solved!
followed the
setting advice, the other code is foriegn to me
did not do the exact instruction, couldnt find the option suggested,
so i did a google search… came up with
How do I turn off language in Prettier?
If you want to disable Prettier for a specific language, you can set the editor. defaultFormatter to null . "editor.
though i got into defaultFormatter and selected HTML from drop down and it works!
i hope i am good now!
what does
Editor: Default Formatter
Defines a default formatter which takes precedence over all other formatter settings. Must be the identifier of an extension contributing a formatter.
mean? please be clear and simplify as much as you can
i selected HTML from the drop down
am i set? is that everything?