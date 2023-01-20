Proper navigation code

first, many thanks to PaulOB

he pointed me in the right direction

BINGO!

Found the solution, Prettier was the problem. What I wanted is to

get rid of unnecessary slashes in HTML files, but leave auto formatting on other files like js, python… What I did was… Go to setting (cmd + ,) search prettier on Disable Languages section add “html” (without double quote) problem solved!

followed the setting advice, the other code is foriegn to me

did not do the exact instruction, couldnt find the option suggested,

so i did a google search… came up with

How do I turn off language in Prettier? If you want to disable Prettier for a specific language, you can set the editor. defaultFormatter to null . "editor.

though i got into defaultFormatter and selected HTML from drop down and it works!

i hope i am good now!

what does

Editor: Default Formatter Defines a default formatter which takes precedence over all other formatter settings. Must be the identifier of an extension contributing a formatter.

mean? please be clear and simplify as much as you can

i selected HTML from the drop down

am i set? is that everything?