Programmatically creating a dump of MYSQL through PHP

I was able to successfully create the MYSQL Dump for one table. Initially, I set the $table = ‘cars’ manually when creating one table dump. I did it deliberately so that in the future when I try to mass-download dump of more than one table based on the checkbox selected.

Now,

if (isset($_POST['download'])) { foreach ($_POST['table'] as $table) { // The place where I placed the succesful code for one table } //End For Each } //End Isset IF

Codel logic of one table dump extraction →

while ($row = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)) { }

The above loop will run until all rows are exhausted.

Inside it there are two for each loop: One will print column for example:

INSERT INTO lnames ( id , name , meaning , gender ) VALUES → But this needs to be done once hence $insertfield = “”; is assigned so that only if it is empty thta line will be printed even when while loop runs again and again till all values rows are exhausted.

One more for each loop will generate values for all rows.

The Code for single table generation is here:

//Start // file header stuff // $table = 'cars'; $insertfield = ""; $output = "-- PHP MySQL Dump

--

"; $output .= "-- Host: $dbhost

"; $output .= "-- Generated: " . date("r", time()) . "

"; $output .= "-- PHP Version: " . phpversion() . "



"; $output .= "SET SQL_MODE=\"NO_AUTO_VALUE_ON_ZERO\";



"; $output .= "--

-- Database: `$dbname`

--

"; $pdo->setAttribute( PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION ); $stmt = $pdo->query("SHOW CREATE TABLE $table"); $row = $stmt->fetch(); $output.= $row[1].";



"; // get table data $output .= "--

-- Dumping data for table `$table`

--



"; $stmt = $pdo->query("SELECT * FROM $table"); $row = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ); // echo "<pre>". print_r($row) . "</pre>"; while ($row = $stmt->fetch(PDO::FETCH_OBJ)) { // Runs Once Per table -- INSERT CLAUSE if ($insertfield == "") { $insertfield = "INSERT INTO `$table` ("; //commasep initially set to no comma value as 1st entry doesnt needs to be comma seperated. $commasep = ""; //Grabbing Each column/field Name foreach ($row as $key => $value) { $insertfield .= $commasep . "`$key`"; $commasep = ", "; } //End of For Each Loop $insertfield .= ") VALUES"; $output .= $insertfield . "

"; }//End if //Grabbing Values for correspoding Column Names $commasep = ""; $output .= $commasep . "("; foreach($row as $key => $val){ $output .= $commasep . "`$val`"; $commasep = ","; } //End For Each // terminate row data $output .= "),"; $output .= "

"; } //End While

Issue: Live Link

Irrespective of the number of tables selected in checkbox it downloads dump only for the last item checked(last from top to bottom the selection order).

Full Code →