Programmatically creating a dump of MYSQL through PHP

I have created a PDO connection successfully, and now I am trying to create an MYSQL table dump in .sql format.

I am able to generate an array with all the entries in an associative Click Here format

The first step that I did is to download a database dump manually, and I am posting it in the next post so that this post remains readable.

There were a lot of parts in that database, first one is →

CREATE TABLE `cars` (
  `car_id` int(10) UNSIGNED NOT NULL,
  `make_id` smallint(5) UNSIGNED NOT NULL DEFAULT '0',
  `yearmade` year(4) NOT NULL,
  `mileage` mediumint(8) UNSIGNED NOT NULL,
  `transmission` enum('automatic','manual') NOT NULL DEFAULT 'automatic',
  `price` decimal(8,2) NOT NULL,
  `description` text
) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=latin1;

I have to generate this part programmatically

Next will be pulling data in a format which when restored should be accountable for inserting the value, including the creation of the table.

INSERT INTO `cars` (`car_id`, `make_id`, `yearmade`, `mileage`, `transmission`, `price`, `description`) VALUES
I have done a course so I have some Idea how to backup in terms of headers, but .sql seems to be very tough. Headers will be used. Like this →

 header('Content-Type: text/plain');
  header('Content-Disposition: attachment;filename=cars.csv');
  header('Cache-Control: no-cache, no-store, must-revalidate');
  header('Pragma: no-cache');
  header('Expires: 0');
  $csvoutput = fopen('php://output', 'w');
  $row = getRow($result);
  $headers = array_keys($row);
  fputcsv($csvoutput, $headers);
  fputcsv($csvoutput, $row);
  while ($row = getRow($result)) {
    fputcsv($csvoutput, $row);
  }  
  fclose($csvoutput);  
  exit;

Ley say if i want to get this part first in .sql file are there any functions in PDO or we have to rely on core PHP?

There doesnt seems to be any function similar to this →
fputcsv($csvoutput, $row); for .sql

#3

Hi thank you for your advices and suggestions.

I use sublime text with SFTP plugin, which immediately upload my work on hostgatpr shraed hosting. The advantage I get working live is I can share links for discussions.

Can I used console method on shared hosting or that is possible only on localhost/wamp settings? I have never used console for PHP. Although based on your many advice I know it is fast, and more efficient for professional develeopers.

#4

What is the real problem you are trying to solve? Are you just wanting to make backups the database? What is the high level overview of the problem?

#5

Yes, Programatically. I was able to backup in .csv and excel format, but the course I did on linkedIn doesnt had .sql backup so I was trying to accomplish that.

#6

No need to over complicate this. Just run this script from CRON. There are other options for adding a datetime to the filename. As is, this will just overwrite the last backup each time it is run

#!/bin/bash

mysqldump --user=DBUSER --password=DBPASSWORD --host=YOURHOST DBNAME > /backup/path/backups/mysql_backup.sql
#7

Hi there, I want to backup w/o accesing any tool in Cpanel or PHPMYADMIN.

#8

Then this is what you want. Once you set it up it will automatically do backups at whatever interval you set CRON to run it. Set it and forget it.

#9

Can this be done through .php file say backup.php which is accesible to me? The solution is intended when PHPMYAADMIN and cpanel is never accesible, but code folder is as in case of wordpress plugin.

#11

You can always just run the script at will from the command line.

#12

If you absolutely need to do this in a PHP file, you can use the exec() function to run console code in PHP.

#13

Hi, Can you shower more light on this path →
/backup/path/backups/mysql_backup.sql

how to select this path?

#14

The path is wherever you want to save your backups.

#15

I got a script on the Internet from the David Walsh blog, and it is quite old and it must be having bugs.

But based on my knowledge and less experience I find it compact and good to start.

They are doing it through function and they are using a wild card entry →
$tables = '*'

I could not understand its usage, and also that script doesn’t use PDO. I tried it with PDO and I was able to interpret its first step.

I write this code →

$db = new PDO($mysql, 'toolcula_apps', '[PASSWORD_REDACTED]');
  $fetchtable = 'SHOW TABLES';
  $db->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);
  $result = $db->prepare($fetchtable);
  $result->execute();  
  $tables = array();
  while($row = $result->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)) {
    $tables[] = $row;
  }

And I was able to generate this array:

(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [Tables_in_toolcula_apps] => arrangements
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [Tables_in_toolcula_apps] => cars
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [Tables_in_toolcula_apps] => categories
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [Tables_in_toolcula_apps] => exblogposts
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [Tables_in_toolcula_apps] => jobs
        )

    [5] => Array
        (
            [Tables_in_toolcula_apps] => lnames
        )

    [6] => Array
        (
            [Tables_in_toolcula_apps] => makes
        )

    [7] => Array
        (
            [Tables_in_toolcula_apps] => students
        )

)

the reference link is using if-else, and else happens when if is not successful.
what is the use of this part, which is using a ternary operator?→

$tables = is_array($tables) ? $tables : explode(',',$tables);

Explode function converts strings character into an array:

#16

Compact is good if you understand the concepts.

It’s like maths. (Math for you Americans.)
Your teacher wouldn’t teach you the short method first, they taught you the long method. Then when you understood how and why it worked, they taught you the short way to do it.

So it’s a ternary on the end of an assignment. If you properly extract it into its normal form, it would be:

if(is_array($tables)) {
   $tables = $tables;
} else {
   $tables = explode(",",$tables);
}

So, given that short sentence description of the string-to-array conversion function ‘explode’, what is the purpose of the above code block?

What do you know for certain about $tables at the end of the code block, and what do you suspect (or at least, what is implied) about $tables before the code block?