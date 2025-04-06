Professional Web Developer. where to find clients?

Hey,

So where to find remote client? now I’m seeking for client. As a Full stack developer with 17+ years of experience I can create any project on pure PHP/MySql/JQUERY/HTML5/CSS3. A lot of experience with ecommerce, crypto, etc. Both front-end and back-end. Developed many successful complex projects from scratch. Can create a new one and customize your project. Please do not recommend upwork and fiverr. Worked with upword when it was Odesk (from 2007). Now its garbage site with fake jobs and stupid connects system. I’m interested in direct clients with projects with a budget from $5k-$10k.

I will be glad to hear your recommendations.