Products filtering options through mysqli_prepare

Hello

Thank u very much again for this example and idea about working with get

I’ve tried several options but I don’t have knowledge yet with pdo to be able to make it work.

SQL: [440] SELECT product_id, product_page, product_title, product_brand, product_price, product_image_1, variation_1_page, variation_2_page, variation_3_page, variation_4_page, variation_5_page, variation_1_color_icon, variation_2_color_icon, variation_3_color_icon, variation_4_color_icon, variation_5_color_icon FROM products WHERE published = 'Y' AND FIND_IN_SET(p_cat_id,?) AND product_price >= ? AND product_price <= ? Params: 3 Key: Position #0: paramno=0 name=[0] "" is_param=1 param_type=2 Key: Position #1: paramno=1 name=[0] "" is_param=1 param_type=2 Key: Position #2: paramno=2 name=[0] "" is_param=1 param_type=2 PDOStatement::errorInfo(): Array ( [0] => 00000 [1] => [2] => )

var_dump($_GET[‘product_category’]) and other selected options return the correct values.

echo $count, duly returns the number of products corresponding to the selected category, but all of my variables proceeding from while ($row_products = $stmt -> fetchAll()) are said undefined. when I used exactly the same ones to display all of my products with mysqli stmts, without filter.

In your example, you write : $where_terms[] = "published = 'Y'"; but you don’t include it in $params[] . therefore, like mysql stmt, I’m wondering how to pass it as a param in execute…

Same question about “ORDER BY” and LIMIT.

With reference to “ORDER BY or LIMIT”, I don’t know if I’m supposed to write " ORDER BY ?" or “ORDER BY $order” and if I have to, how to correctly join these params to the execute function ?

I verify the content of ORDER By this way :

$order_by = ''; if ( isset ($_POST['order_by']) && $_POST['order_by'] == "price_asc" ) { $order_by = 'ORDER BY product_price ASC'; // or $order_by = 'ORDER BY ?'; ? // $params[] = $order_by; }

Anyway, without implementing order by nor limit, my query is not fetching the expected results.

Thank u very much