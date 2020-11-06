Products filtering options through mysqli_prepare

Hello
Thank u very much again for this example and idea about working with get
I’ve tried several options but I don’t have knowledge yet with pdo to be able to make it work.
SQL: [440] SELECT product_id, product_page, product_title, product_brand,
product_price, product_image_1, variation_1_page, variation_2_page, variation_3_page,
variation_4_page, variation_5_page, variation_1_color_icon, variation_2_color_icon,
variation_3_color_icon, variation_4_color_icon, variation_5_color_icon
FROM products
WHERE published = 'Y' AND FIND_IN_SET(p_cat_id,?) AND product_price >= ? AND
product_price <= ? Params: 3 Key: Position #0: paramno=0 name=[0] "" is_param=1
param_type=2 Key: Position #1: paramno=1 name=[0] "" is_param=1 param_type=2 Key:
Position #2: paramno=2 name=[0] "" is_param=1 param_type=2
PDOStatement::errorInfo(): Array ( [0] => 00000 [1] => [2] => )
- var_dump($_GET[‘product_category’]) and other selected options return the correct values.
- echo $count, duly returns the number of products corresponding to the selected category, but all of my variables proceeding from while ($row_products = $stmt -> fetchAll()) are said undefined. when I used exactly the same ones to display all of my products with mysqli stmts, without filter.
In your example, you write :
$where_terms[] = "published = 'Y'"; but you don’t include it in
$params[]. therefore, like mysql stmt, I’m wondering how to pass it as a param in execute…
Same question about “ORDER BY” and LIMIT.
With reference to “ORDER BY or LIMIT”, I don’t know if I’m supposed to write " ORDER BY ?" or “ORDER BY $order” and if I have to, how to correctly join these params to the execute function ?
I verify the content of ORDER By this way :
$order_by = '';
if ( isset ($_POST['order_by']) && $_POST['order_by'] == "price_asc" )
{ $order_by = 'ORDER BY product_price ASC';
// or $order_by = 'ORDER BY ?'; ?
// $params[] = $order_by;
}
Anyway, without implementing order by nor limit, my query is not fetching the expected results.
Thank u very much