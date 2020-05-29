Product listing and responsive options

You have to think in mobile first method. Then, simply, in HTML enter the description and then the picture.
From the HTML code you can see that I have enclosed product_desc and product_image inside product. I did this because when the screen gets bigger, for example over 768px, the CSS code intervenes with the flexboxes.
The key is:
.product { display: flex; flex: 0 1 car; }
From W3
The Flexible Box Layout Module, makes it easier to design flexible responsive layout structure without using float or positioning.
The order property is linked to the flexboxes and allows you to order items as you like.
From W3
Order: Specifies the order of a flexible item relative to the rest of the flex items inside the same container.