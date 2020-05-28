Product listing and responsive options

Hello. I have a question about my options making something responsive.

Below is a mockup of an item in an e-commerce site…

With a responsive design, as you make the browser window smaller, I believe what normally happens is that the product description text on the right would drop down below the product image, right?

What I want to know is there a way to make it so the product description would shift to the left, and the product image would drop down?

To me, if you were on mobile, it might be better to see the product description before seeing the product image, yet on a regular computer, I like having the image on the left and the description on the right.

So is this possible with HTML/CSS?

And secondly, is my thinking right or wrong about which order you should see things on mobile?