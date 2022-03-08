Product filter by attribute values

In admin section I can add product and in product/edit page I can add attribute values to product for exemple I can add color:red with price and quantity for the product and it works but in products page in filter section if I click for exemple red and click filter it return “no products found” but I have a product with this attribte value so how to solve this and thank you very much

to filter products in products page:

productssidebar.blade.php:

@foreach ($attributes as $attribute) <h3>{{ $attribute->name }}</h3> <ul> @foreach($attributeValues as $attributeValue) @if ($attributeValue->attribute_id == $attribute->id) <li><a href="{{ url('products?value='. $attributeValue->value) }}"> {{ $attributeValue->value }}</a></li> @endif @endforeach </ul> @endforeach

productController:

public function index( Request $request) { $this->data['attributes']=Attribute::all(); $this->data['attributeValues']=AttributeValue::all(); $this->data['products'] = $this->productRepository->paginate(9, $request); return view('site.pages.products', $this->data); }

productRepository:

public function paginate($perPage, $request) { $products = Product::active(); $products = $this->filterProductsByAttribute($products, $request); return $products->paginate(30); } private function filterProductsByAttribute($products, $request) { if ($attributeValueValue = $request->query('value')) { $attributeValue = AttributeValue::where('value', $attributeValueValue)->firstOrFail(); $products = $products->whereHas( 'attributes', function ($query) use ($attributeValue) { $query->where('attribute_id', $attributeValue->attribute_id) ->where('value', $attributeValue->value); } ); } return $products; }

product.php:

public function attributes() { return $this->hasMany(ProductAttribute::class); }

productAttribute.php:

protected $fillable = ['attribute_id', 'product_id', 'value', 'quantity', 'price']; public function product() { return $this->belongsTo(Product::class); }

Attribute.php:

protected $fillable = [ 'code', 'name', 'frontend_type', 'is_filterable', 'is_required' ]; public function values() { return $this->hasMany(AttributeValue::class); }

AttributeValue.php: