Product filter by attribute values

In admin section I can add product and in product/edit page I can add attribute values to product for exemple I can add color:red with price and quantity for the product and it works but in products page in filter section if I click for exemple red and click filter it return “no products found” but I have a product with this attribte value so how to solve this and thank you very much
to filter products in products page:
productssidebar.blade.php:
@foreach ($attributes as $attribute)
<h3>{{ $attribute->name }}</h3>
<ul>
@foreach($attributeValues as $attributeValue)
@if ($attributeValue->attribute_id == $attribute->id)
<li><a href="{{ url('products?value='. $attributeValue->value) }}"> {{ $attributeValue->value }}</a></li>
@endif
@endforeach
</ul>
@endforeach
productController:
public function index( Request $request)
{
$this->data['attributes']=Attribute::all();
$this->data['attributeValues']=AttributeValue::all();
$this->data['products'] = $this->productRepository->paginate(9, $request);
return view('site.pages.products', $this->data);
}
productRepository:
public function paginate($perPage, $request)
{
$products = Product::active();
$products = $this->filterProductsByAttribute($products, $request);
return $products->paginate(30);
}
private function filterProductsByAttribute($products, $request)
{
if ($attributeValueValue = $request->query('value')) {
$attributeValue = AttributeValue::where('value', $attributeValueValue)->firstOrFail();
$products = $products->whereHas(
'attributes',
function ($query) use ($attributeValue) {
$query->where('attribute_id', $attributeValue->attribute_id)
->where('value', $attributeValue->value);
}
);
}
return $products;
}
product.php:
public function attributes()
{
return $this->hasMany(ProductAttribute::class);
}
productAttribute.php:
protected $fillable = ['attribute_id', 'product_id', 'value', 'quantity', 'price'];
public function product()
{
return $this->belongsTo(Product::class);
}
Attribute.php:
protected $fillable = [
'code', 'name', 'frontend_type', 'is_filterable', 'is_required'
];
public function values()
{
return $this->hasMany(AttributeValue::class);
}
AttributeValue.php:
protected $fillable = [
'attribute_id', 'value', 'price'
];
public function attribute()
{
return $this->belongsTo(Attribute::class);
}
public function productAttributes()
{
return $this->belongsToMany(ProductAttribute::class);
}