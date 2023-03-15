Product blocks not aligned

Hi,

I am not a developer, just reordering the theme in wordpress and I ran in to an issue. I understand the basics of CSS to change some minor visual things, but this is to complex for me.

In the pictures you can see the purple box as an empty space and doesn´t get filled to keep a clean look.

I understand if the picture ratio is completely off, this is the case for the first product, but rest are fine. In most cases the product name in Black writing breaks the alignment. One exception is visible in the last picture I attached for last 2 products with same image size and text length.

I would like to achieve for the words in Pink, price and the button ( dodaj v kosarico ) to be aligned.

Button to be at the bottom of the block, above the price and possible (categories) pink words.

Hopefully it´s not to complex to fix this issue.

Website:

https://juliananails.si/trgovina/trepalnice-obrvi

Can´t add more than 1 media so here are the links to view

https://ibb.co/y0Fqcvx

https://ibb.co/h88C9Lp