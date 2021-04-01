Processing payment with stripe using php

Please friends am highly tucked in here with stripe payments, and i need assistance, i just want to use stripe.js to load the form and send the payment to stripe but get the response from php to know what other functions to run if payment succeeds, also i want to add more fields to the form. But so far i only got the forms to load but don’t know how else to get the callback and get its response in php or should i use php form to collect cards and then process or charge it, am just scared of handling cards details in my form, i prefer to use the stripe.js but complete transactions via php

Below are my codes.

// HTML <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8" /> <title>Accept a card payment</title> <meta name="description" content="A demo of a card payment on Stripe" /> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1" /> <link rel="stylesheet" href="global.css" /> <script src="js/jquery-3.4.1.js"></script> <script src="js/page.js"></script> <script src="https://js.stripe.com/v3/"></script> <script src="https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?version=3.52.1&features=fetch"></script> </head> <body> <!-- Display a payment form --> <form id="payment-form" action="create.php"> <div id="card-element"><!--Stripe.js injects the Card Element--></div> <button id="submit"> <div class="spinner hidden" id="spinner"></div> <span id="button-text">Pay now</span> </button> <p id="card-error" role="alert"></p> <p class="result-message hidden"> Payment succeeded, see the result in your <a href="" target="_blank">Stripe dashboard.</a> Refresh the page to pay again. </p> </form> </body> </html> // JS $(document).ready(function() { // A reference to Stripe.js initialized with a fake API key. // Sign in to see examples pre-filled with your key. var stripe = Stripe("pk_test_MYPUBLICKEYGOESHERE"); // Create an instance of Elements var elements = stripe.elements(); // Custom styling can be passed to options when creating an Element. // (Note that this demo uses a wider set of styles than the guide below.) var style = { base: { color: '#32325d', lineHeight: '24px', fontFamily: '"Helvetica Neue", Helvetica, sans-serif', fontSmoothing: 'antialiased', fontSize: '16px', '::placeholder': { color: '#aab7c4' } }, invalid: { color: '#fa755a', iconColor: '#fa755a' } }; // Create an instance of the card Element var card = elements.create('card', {style: style}); // Add an instance of the card Element into the `card-element` <div> card.mount('#card-element'); }); // PHP require 'vendor/autoload.php'; // This is a sample test API key. Sign in to see examples pre-filled with your key. \Stripe\Stripe::setApiKey('sk_test_SECRETKEYGOESHERE'); function calculateOrderAmount(array $items): int { // Replace this constant with a calculation of the order's amount // Calculate the order total on the server to prevent // customers from directly manipulating the amount on the client return 1400; } header('Content-Type: application/json'); try { // retrieve JSON from POST body $json_str = file_get_contents('php://input'); $json_obj = json_decode($json_str); $paymentIntent = \Stripe\PaymentIntent::create([ 'amount' => calculateOrderAmount($json_obj->items), 'currency' => 'usd', ]); $output = [ 'clientSecret' => $paymentIntent->client_secret, ]; print_r($output); } catch (Error $e) { http_response_code(500); echo json_encode(['error' => $e->getMessage()]); }

But so far i dont know where else to head to, the sample on stripe docs has an erorr, if i copied it exactly from the site the form stripe.js wont load via java. please i need help