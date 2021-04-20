Problems with vagrant

Still me guys, when i put vagrant up:
$ vagrant up
Bringing machine ‘default’ up with ‘virtualbox’ provider…
==> default: Box ‘base’ could not be found. Attempting to find and install…
default: Box Provider: virtualbox
default: Box Version: >= 0
==> default: Box file was not detected as metadata. Adding it directly…
==> default: Adding box ‘base’ (v0) for provider: virtualbox
default: Downloading: base
default:
An error occurred while downloading the remote file. The error
message, if any, is reproduced below. Please fix this error and try
again.
Couldn’t open file C:/Users/levme/base
this comes out
Any ideas?
I’m a noob at this stuff so please bare with me