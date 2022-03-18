Problems with the confirm function in javascript help me please

I will explain myself better. I have this function.,works with a form called fm1, what happens if the image is not loaded, it asks if you want to send the image and sends it with ok, but if the user wants to update the image, press calcel, the question is asked if the image is empty and the user loads it, if the image is not jpg the alert should come out that the image is not jpg for the user to change it but but but but the question appears if you want to upload the image if you upload it this is the first error then when changing the image to a jpg, and submitting the form again it exits; want to upload the image if upload the same second error

I can’t resolve that it only asks once if you want to upload the image without uploading, it is nesting the if sequence.

Can someone help me or tell me what’s going on, it’s not the keyboard, it’s the function, there will be another way to do it, and excuse my English, thanks