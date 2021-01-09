Problems with order in responsive design

I would be grateful for any help anyone has to offer. A friend’s wife has a website on Wix but I am trying to recreate an approximation of it with a view to him taking over further development of it. There is some responsive behaviour on one page that I am trying to emulate (other pages do similar so I want to try and nail the underlying principle).

I have 14 <article> s, some of which contain several <p> s of text, some of which contain images.

In mobile I want the <article> s to be in a specific order, in a column. In desktop I want the text articles to be in the middle of three columns with the remaining images split between a column on the left and a column oon the right.

I started with the mobile layout. I made a container, called <section class="outdoorSection"> inside which the 14 child <article> s. The <section class="outdoorSection"> is styled as display: flex; and flex-direction: column; . The articles are in the order in which I want to use them for desktop.

I have then used a series of lines of CSS (lines 163 - 176) that alter the order of the child articles (the lines are eg section.outdoorSection > article:nth-child(11) {order: 1;} :

To then try and change it to the desktop layout I added a media query to change <section class="outdoorSection"> to display: grid; and grid-template-columns: 2fr 4fr 2fr; . Now this is where the trouble started. I had to group the 14 articles into three <div> s in order to insert one <div> into each column. But this then meant that the 14 section.outdoorSection > article:nth-child(11) {order: 1;} statements where no longer correct. So I altered them to, eg, section.outdoorSection > div.text > article:nth-child(8) {order: 1;} - see lines 168 - 181 here:

Now I know that these lines correctly identify the <article> s because I added some {border: solid 1px red;} type declarations to some of them. But the order displayed in mobile did not change to the desired order - they just displayed in the order in which they were written in the html. I think this is because of the <div> tags that I had added which meant that the 14 s were no longer children of the ``` container.

Is there anything I can do about this without getting involved with javascript? I can’t help wondering if I have overcomplicated matters. If it cannot be achieved in pure HTML and CSS I wonder if javascript could be used to remove add the three <div> s in desktop?

Thank you to anyone who has read this far. I have had some outstanding help from PaulOB in the last few weeks so am hopeful of some sage advice from him or anyone else. Thank you.