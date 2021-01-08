Problems with order in responsive design

I would be grateful for any help anyone has to offer. A friend’s wife has a website on Wix but I am trying to recreate an approximation of it with a view to him taking over further development of it. There is some responsive behaviour on one page that I am trying to emulate (other pages do similar so I want to try and nail the underlying principle).

I have 14 <article>s, some of which contain several <p>s of text, some of which contain images.

In mobile I want the <article>s to be in a specific order, in a column. In desktop I want the text articles to be in the middle of three columns with the remaining images split between a column on the left and a column oon the right.

I started with the mobile layout. I made a container, called <section class="outdoorSection"> inside which the 14 child <article>s. The <section class="outdoorSection"> is styled as display: flex; and flex-direction: column;. The articles are in the order in which I want to use them for desktop.

I have then used a series of lines of CSS (lines 163 - 176) that alter the order of the child articles (the lines are eg section.outdoorSection > article:nth-child(11) {order: 1;}:

To then try and change it to the desktop layout I added a media query to change <section class="outdoorSection"> to display: grid; and grid-template-columns: 2fr 4fr 2fr;. Now this is where the trouble started. I had to group the 14 articles into three <div>s in order to insert one <div> into each column. But this then meant that the 14 section.outdoorSection > article:nth-child(11) {order: 1;} statements where no longer correct. So I altered them to, eg, section.outdoorSection > div.text > article:nth-child(8) {order: 1;} - see lines 168 - 181 here:

Now I know that these lines correctly identify the <article>s because I added some {border: solid 1px red;} type declarations to some of them. But the order displayed in mobile did not change to the desired order - they just displayed in the order in which they were written in the html. I think this is because of the <div> tags that I had added which meant that the 14 s were no longer children of the ``` container.

Is there anything I can do about this without getting involved with javascript? I can’t help wondering if I have overcomplicated matters. If it cannot be achieved in pure HTML and CSS I wonder if javascript could be used to remove add the three <div>s in desktop?

Thank you to anyone who has read this far. I have had some outstanding help from PaulOB in the last few weeks so am hopeful of some sage advice from him or anyone else. Thank you.

Yes that’s correct. The order property only applies to direct children of a grid or flex container. That means only the main divs of .text, .pics1 and .pics2 could be reordered (essentially the whole columns). You could re-order the items in the columns if you applied a display:flex to pics1, pics2 and .text but you could not intermingle children from three separate parents.

There is a new property called display:contents which could be applied to pics1, pics2 and .text which treats that parent as though it was not in the DOM and would allow for re-ordering but unfortunately its still under development and not implemented properly yet so can’t be used in production.

Note that generally something like this is not viable in production.

That’s fine for a demo but not for a real world application as you have made the CSS specific to the html. What happens when there are more articles than you expect or an extra element is added into the mix? There can also be accessibility issues in moving vast quantities of content around the page unless the html is in the correct structure to start with.

“Authors must not use order or the *-reverse values of flex-flow/flex-direction as a substitute for correct source ordering, as that can ruin the accessibility of the document.”

If you can explain exactly how the desktop is supposed to look and how the mobile is supposed to look then we can look at the best way to accomplish this if at all possible. I looked at your codepen but couldn’t really fathom the logic between the images and the text content?

Are the images related to specific passages of text? i.e. do images and a text passage go together?

In desktop do you simply want random images down the left and right side of the page and the text articles down the centre column only.

In Mobile I understand you want just one column but how do the pictures fit in with each passage of text content.? Or does it go text block then image and so on?

Do the text blocks change order also or are they always in the order of the source html?

If you can clarify so that I can understand better then I’ll be able to offer better advice as to whether it can be achieved in css or not. My gut feeling is that you are attempting something that is not really possible but it may be that we can simplify the structure somehow to achieve what you want.

Lastly be careful of throwing 100% min-heights around as that means your container is a minimum of 100% tall but as it starts after the header you have immediately made the page too long for any viewport whether it needs to be or not. i.e. the header is 100px or so tall and now you add a 100% high element that will make it go below the fold by 100p. As you can see in your example that gives a large gap at the bottom of your content that looks awkward.

I’m finished for the day now but will be back tomorrow if you can clarify the above and I will take another look. I always like a challenge :slight_smile:

Wow again - thank you!

I had an inkling that maybe I was straying from best practice in terms of HTML being for semantics and CSS for layout.

There are six images and eight pieces of text. Each image relates to one piece of text, so two of the pieces of text are not related to any image.

The order of the items of text is not important.

In mobile I would want each image to be below the text that relates to it. I would want a reasonable spread of images. But the overall order is otherwise not important.

In desktop there is no need for any relationship between any of the images and the text. Just three images on each side, for “decoration”.

The page that I am mimicking is here:

https://www.sticksandstonesoutdoors.co.uk/outdoor-learning-sessions - the mobile version does not appear on a simple narrow desktop screen, I have to look on my actual phone. I didn’t make the original site so can claim innocence of the lack of coherence between the intentions behind desktop and mobile. It is made in Wix and crtl-u just shows lots of .js.

I hope I have explained everything OK.

Thank you again for your time and effort.

re the 100% height - I thought it would make the element 100% of it’s container height?

Thank you.