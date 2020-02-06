Problems with math equations not being able to loop

Hi, I am new to php and jquery so my code and this problem may seem so dumb, but it is not performing like I am expecting. The starting numbers are 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. I have when a div is clicked the numbers are supposed to add 7 to themselves calling these functions.

$(’.rightbox’).on(“click”, function(){

<?php correctdatesright(); ?> $('.date1').html(<?php echo($day1) ?>); $('.date2').html(<?php echo($day2) ?>); $('.date3').html(<?php echo($day3) ?>); $('.date4').html(<?php echo($day4) ?>); $('.date5').html(<?php echo($day5) ?>); $('.date6').html(<?php echo($day6) ?>); $('.date7').html(<?php echo($day7) ?>); }); $('.leftbox').on("click", function(){ <?php correctdatesleft(); ?> $('.date1').html(<?php echo($day1) ?>); $('.date2').html(<?php echo($day2) ?>); $('.date3').html(<?php echo($day3) ?>); $('.date4').html(<?php echo($day4) ?>); $('.date5').html(<?php echo($day5) ?>); $('.date6').html(<?php echo($day6) ?>); $('.date7').html(<?php echo($day7) ?>); });

The functions are:

function correctdatesleft() {

global $day1, $day2, $day3, $day4, $day5, $day6, $day7; $day1 -= 7; $day2 -= 7; $day3 -= 7; $day4 -= 7; $day5 -= 7; $day6 -= 7; $day7 -= 7; } function correctdatesright() { global $day1, $day2, $day3, $day4, $day5, $day6, $day7; $day1 += 7; $day2 += 7; $day3 += 7; $day4 += 7; $day5 += 7; $day6 += 7; $day7 += 7; }

For some reason it only allows me to click the div once for each and it making a change. The rightbox function only works to make the numbers 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and the leftbox only to return it to the normal values 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. Anyone know how I can loop it to go on forever?

P.S Sorry if format of this post is bad, first time using this.