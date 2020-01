Sorry to find out you are having an issue. When it asks you to login did you actually try that and if you did what was the outcome?

Our pop up box that gives the free book away can not tell if a user is logged in or has an account. If it finds they do have an account it will make you login and once you do it should then add the book to your account if you do not currently have it.

Can you let me know the outcome and if you are still having issues? Thank you.