Problems with leaflet.js

I have used leaflet.js a few times without problems but have a site where when the page is loaded initially the leaflet map does not show. When I resize the window, it shows fine again. This occurs no matter the initial size.

I have added the stylesheet link…

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.5.1/dist/leaflet.css" integrity="sha512-xwE/Az9zrjBIphAcBb3F6JVqxf46+CDLwfLMHloNu6KEQCAWi6HcDUbeOfBIptF7tcCzusKFjFw2yuvEpDL9wQ==" crossorigin=""/>

And added the div for the map…

<div id="mapid"></div>

Then at the bottom of the page added this code…

<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.5.1/dist/leaflet.js" integrity="sha512-GffPMF3RvMeYyc1LWMHtK8EbPv0iNZ8/oTtHPx9/cc2ILxQ+u905qIwdpULaqDkyBKgOaB57QTMg7ztg8Jm2Og==" crossorigin=""></script> <script> var mymap = L.map('mapid').setView([55.70926, -3.87980], 10); L.tileLayer('https://api.tiles.mapbox.com/v4/{id}/{z}/{x}/{y}.png?access_token={accessToken}', { attribution: 'Map data © <a href="https://www.openstreetmap.org/">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors, <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/">CC-BY-SA</a>, Imagery © <a href="https://www.mapbox.com/">Mapbox</a>', id: 'mapbox.streets', accessToken: 'My access token was added here.' }).addTo(mymap); L.polygon([ [55.88084,-4.33693], [55.86716,-3.89044], [55.70384,-3.73715], [55.66049,-3.82521], [55.64809,-4.14605] ]).addTo(mymap); </script>

Can anyone advise how I get around this problem please?