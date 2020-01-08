Problems with leaflet.js

I have used leaflet.js a few times without problems but have a site where when the page is loaded initially the leaflet map does not show. When I resize the window, it shows fine again. This occurs no matter the initial size.
I have added the stylesheet link…
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.5.1/dist/leaflet.css"
integrity="sha512-xwE/Az9zrjBIphAcBb3F6JVqxf46+CDLwfLMHloNu6KEQCAWi6HcDUbeOfBIptF7tcCzusKFjFw2yuvEpDL9wQ=="
crossorigin=""/>
And added the div for the map…
<div id="mapid"></div>
Then at the bottom of the page added this code…
<script src="https://unpkg.com/leaflet@1.5.1/dist/leaflet.js"
integrity="sha512-GffPMF3RvMeYyc1LWMHtK8EbPv0iNZ8/oTtHPx9/cc2ILxQ+u905qIwdpULaqDkyBKgOaB57QTMg7ztg8Jm2Og=="
crossorigin=""></script>
<script>
var mymap = L.map('mapid').setView([55.70926, -3.87980], 10);
L.tileLayer('https://api.tiles.mapbox.com/v4/{id}/{z}/{x}/{y}.png?access_token={accessToken}', {
attribution: 'Map data © <a href="https://www.openstreetmap.org/">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors, <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/">CC-BY-SA</a>,
Imagery © <a href="https://www.mapbox.com/">Mapbox</a>',
id: 'mapbox.streets',
accessToken: 'My access token was added here.'
}).addTo(mymap);
L.polygon([
[55.88084,-4.33693],
[55.86716,-3.89044],
[55.70384,-3.73715],
[55.66049,-3.82521],
[55.64809,-4.14605]
]).addTo(mymap);
</script>
Can anyone advise how I get around this problem please?