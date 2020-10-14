Problems with Javascript in my blog

Hi guys,
Please help me to get my website run faster by some optimisations so it can rank better in Google Insights. I know little about this topic & looking for your helping hand.
Thanks
Alex
Hi guys,
Please help me to get my website run faster by some optimisations so it can rank better in Google Insights. I know little about this topic & looking for your helping hand.
Thanks
Alex
Hello
I have unlisted your topic for the moment as it is unclear what you are asking. Your title says you have problems with JavaScript, but you are asking about optimising your website.
Which is it?
I have removed your domain name which gave the impression you just wanted to promote your blog