Problems with HEREDOC

I don’t really see how that is possible. Heredoc is quite strict in that the ending EOT; has to start in the first column of it’s own line. To be honest, I’m not sure what “spurious trailing spaces” even means but again I don’t see how heredoc could be causing them.

Switching back and forth between php and templating can easily allow extra spaces to creep in. As can switching in and out of strings. Maybe some sort of operating system thing caused by newlines?

Might be interesting to open a new discussion and post an example.