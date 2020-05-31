Problems with HEREDOC

I was a big fan of using PHP HereDoc strings but after having a few problems of uploading valid PHP HereDoc syntax to the server found that spurious trailing spaces were being added to HereDoc. HereDoc does not allow trailing spaces. It was not easy to find where the problem existed especially when misleading errors were reported
I am now gradually replacing Heredoc with the following:
//=================================================
function OLD_render_group_image($group) : string {
$html = <<<EOT
<img src="/img/{$group['id']}.jpg">{$group['name']}</img>
EOT;
return $html;
}
//=================================================
function render_group_image
(
array $group
)
: string
{
if( defined( DEBUG ) ):
echo '<hr> DEBUG START' ;
echo '<br> $group["id"] ==> ' . $group["id"];
echo '<br> $group["name"] ==> ' .$group["name"];
echo 'DEBUG FINISH <hr> ';
endif;
$result = '<img src="/img/'
. $group["id"]
. '.jpg">'
. $group["name"]
. '</img>'
;
return $result;
}