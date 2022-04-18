Problems with form mail

I set up a form mail page on my website, using if … else and the isset function.
However, mail is always sent on ‘submit’ regardless of whether the fields in the form have been completed, and thankyou.htm is always returned.

The HTML form script is as follows:

html
The PHP script is as follows:

<?php
if (isset($_POST['name'], $_POST['email'], $_POST['message']))
{
$senderName = $_POST['name'];
$senderEmail = $_POST['email'];
$senderSubject = $_POST['subject'];
$senderMessage = $_POST['message'];
$to = 'me@domain.name';
mail($to, $senderMessage, $senderEmail);
include 'thankyou.htm';
}
else
{
include 'mail2.php';
}
?>
The preferred way to check if a form has been submitted is

if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST')
The simplest way of ensuring fields are completed is to use the ‘required’ attribute: